Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,646 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

