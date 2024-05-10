Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,469,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.