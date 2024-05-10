Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.52

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 885768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

