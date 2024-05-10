Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,359,898. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

