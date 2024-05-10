Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.47. 7,763,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

