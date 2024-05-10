Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,301. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

