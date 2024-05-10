Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

