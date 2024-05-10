Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.92

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.92 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 374177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.