Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

