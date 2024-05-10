Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSTE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80. Vast Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Vast Renewables Company Profile
