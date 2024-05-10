Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 947,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at $113,156,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

