Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Vericel worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vericel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

