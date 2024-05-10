Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 246,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 110,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 15,949,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627,338. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

