VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE FORA traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.21. 12,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.03.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

