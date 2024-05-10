VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.79

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 17813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $878.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,999.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
