VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.79

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 17813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,999.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

