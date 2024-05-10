Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 25,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

