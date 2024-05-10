Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 283.8% in April

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the April 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VIOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 193,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

