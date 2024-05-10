Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 9.6%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.57. 3,891,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,027,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

