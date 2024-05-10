Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 935,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 471,082 shares.The stock last traded at $36.22 and had previously closed at $37.97.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $926,286.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

