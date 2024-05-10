Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 141,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,441. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

