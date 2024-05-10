Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the April 15th total of 191,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 120,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,538. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 665.17% and a negative net margin of 98.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.