Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the April 15th total of 191,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 120,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,538. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 8.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 665.17% and a negative net margin of 98.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

