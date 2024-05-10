Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 215,100 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 215,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$281,049.66.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 108,600 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$135,532.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

CVE RML traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,491. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.32.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

