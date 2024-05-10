VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

About VYNE Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 4.99% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

