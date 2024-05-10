Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.7 %

WRBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $336,334.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $146,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 219,160 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Warby Parker by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.