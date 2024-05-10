Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

WVE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of -0.99. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Insider Activity

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

