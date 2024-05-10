Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $416,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,148,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $606.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

