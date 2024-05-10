Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 7.1 %

JXN stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

