Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 692,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,266. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.