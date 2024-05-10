Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2024 – Twist Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Twist Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Twist Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Twist Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Twist Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 938,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $614,504 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after acquiring an additional 427,274 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

