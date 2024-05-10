WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $175.22 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.