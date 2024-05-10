WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.00.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.9 %

WCC stock opened at $175.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 119.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

