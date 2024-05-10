Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.46

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 85569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

