William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.66 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
