Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 388.5% in April

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.62. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

