WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$241.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$237.08.
WSP Global Stock Up 1.6 %
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
