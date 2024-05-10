X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $1.00

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9989 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
USOI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
