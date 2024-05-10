Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Xencor stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 471,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $64,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
