YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.