Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 179.4% in April

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZAPPW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 22,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.