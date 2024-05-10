Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 179.4% in April

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZAPPW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 22,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
