Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.