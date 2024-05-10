Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after buying an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 3,606,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

