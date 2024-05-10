Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kroger Price Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
