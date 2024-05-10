Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,343,000 after purchasing an additional 642,759 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

