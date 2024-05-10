Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 5.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,805.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,693.97. 226,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,697. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,551.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

