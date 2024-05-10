Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 624 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $547.09. 389,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,538. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.