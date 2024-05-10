Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.39. 1,234,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.