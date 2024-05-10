Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 32,873 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 246,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 110,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. 16,175,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,629,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

