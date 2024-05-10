Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.