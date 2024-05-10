Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
Shares of ZIJMY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.58. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
