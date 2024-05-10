Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.58. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.