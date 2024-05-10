Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ZIJMY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.58. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

