10,892 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 8,854,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899,364. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

